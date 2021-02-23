Hyderabad, Feb 23 (PTI) As many as 110 candidates, including former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao's daughter Vani Devi on behalf of ruling TRS and TDP's Telangana unit president L Ramana, have filed their nominations in the elections to the state Legislative Council from Hyderabad- Rangareddy-Mahabubnagar Graduates' constituency.

The scrutiny of nominations would be taken up on Wednesday, official sources said.

Recalling the development activities carried out by TDP when the party had been in power in undivided Andhra Pradesh, Ramana said the TRS government did not keep its election promises like job creation and unemployment allowance to youth.

He promised to work for the welfare of unemployed youth, students and other sections.

Vani Devi (TRS), sitting MLC and BJP candidate N Ramachander Rao submitted their nominations on Monday for the election scheduled to be held on March 14.PTI SJR SS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)