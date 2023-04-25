Hyderabad, Apr 25 (PTI) Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday demanded investigation by a sitting judge into the alleged leak of TSPSC question paper.

Addressing a 'Nirudyoga March' (march in support of unemployed youth) organised by the party at Mahabubnagar, he demanded that financial assistance of Rs one lakh should be given to the youth who suffered due to the 'leak' of the recruitment test paper conducted by Telangana Sate Public Service Commission (TSPSC).

He also sought the removal of State IT Minister K T Rama Rao from his post for his alleged failure in the paper leak issue.

Why should we have this government if it cannot conduct recruitment tests properly, said Kumar, a Lok Sabha member.

Though Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced Rs 10 lakh to the farmers who suffered damage due to the recent unseasonal rains, not even a single paisa has been a released so far, he alleged.

He reiterated that the new Secretariat complex here, set to be inaugurated on April 30, would be changed to reflect the culture of Telangana and India when the BJP is elected to power in the State.

The BJP leader claimed that the BRS government allocated only 2.50 'guntas' of land for the construction of Nalla Pochamma temple in the new Secretariat complex, while it provided five 'guntas' of land for a Masjid.

BJP, when elected to power in the State, would transform the Nalla Pochamma temple into a 'golden temple', he said.

