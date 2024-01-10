Hyderabad, Jan 10 (PTI) Expressing solidarity with the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday put up a poster about the yatra on his own car.

The poster contains a picture of Rahul Gandhi with Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra written on it, his office said.

The Manipur-to-Maharashtra yatra is slated to begin on January 14.

