Hyderabad, Jan 10 (PTI) Expressing solidarity with the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday put up a poster about the yatra on his own car.
The poster contains a picture of Rahul Gandhi with Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra written on it, his office said.
The Manipur-to-Maharashtra yatra is slated to begin on January 14.
