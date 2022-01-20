Hyderabad, Jan 20 (PTI) The Telangana government on Thursday extended its earlier orders prohibiting rallies, public meetings, among other measures, till January 31 as part of steps to check the spread of COVID-19.

Also Read | UP Election 2022: Agra Man Hasanuram Ambedkari All Set To Contest 94th Elections, Wishes To Set Record of Losing 100 Times.

On January 1, the government issued an order prohibiting rallies, public meetings and mass gatherings of all types, including religious, political and cultural events.

Among other directives, the order said the managements of public transport, shops, malls, establishments, offices and others should ensure strict compliance in mandatory wearing of face masks, physical distancing and frequent sanitation of premises.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Horror: Woman Kills Husband, Carries Severed Head to Police Station in Chittoor.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)