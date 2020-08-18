Hyderabad, Aug 18 (PTI) Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday stressed the need to conduct adequate number of COVID-19 tests in the state, saying eradication of the virus would be difficult without sufficient testing.

She reiterated the WHO's mantra of testing, tracking and treating to effectively fight against COVID-19.

"1)Testing Testing Testing/2)tracking/ 3) treating, WHO Mantra want to re-stress views of WHO unless adequate numbers of testing done our efforts to eradicate #Covid19 in Telengana will be difficult ,more so amidst #rains & floods in this season..in the larger interest of public," she tweeted.

She was responding to media reports that the state government promised to conduct 40,000 tests daily, but does just 8,000 (on Sunday).

Soundararajan, a medical doctor, had visited the state-run Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) here to extend moral support to the medical doctors and paramedical staff.

She held an interaction with experts on combating COVID-19 in June.PTI SJR SS

