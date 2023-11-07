Hyderabad, Nov 7 (PTI) BJP MLA Eatala Rajender on Tuesday filed nomination from Gajwel Assembly constituency in Telangana where he will take on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Rajender was accompanied by Union Minister and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy when he submitted his nomination to the Returning Officer in Gajwel in Siddipet district.

Also Read | Aligarh To Be Renamed? After Allahabad Became Prayagraj, Proposal To Change the Name of Aligarh to Harigarh Passed.

Rajender and Kishan Reddy held a rally before submitting the nomination.

Speaking to reporters, Rajender said he has been getting enthusiastic response from the electorate in Gajwel.

Also Read | 'Delhitees! We Hope You Understood Importance of 'HELMET': Delhi Police Goes Viral With Helmet Safety Campaign Inspired by Sri Lankan Cricketer Angelo Mathews.

"It is only the BJP flag that is going to fly high in Gajwel," he said.

Rajender is contesting from Gajwel in addition to his constituency of Huzurabad.

Gajwel is represented by CM KCR in the outgoing Legislative Assembly.

KCR is also contesting from Kamareddy constituency, besides seeking re-election in Gajwel.

Polling to the 119-member Telangana Legislative Assembly would be held on November 30.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)