Hyderabad, Sep 21 (PTI) The Telangana government has issued an order providing certain percentages of reservation to Gouds, SCs and STs in the allotment of 'A4 retail (liquor) shops" for the licence period 2021-23.

According to the Government Order (GO) dated September 20, Gouds have been allotted 15 per cent quota. SCs and STs have been allotted 10 per cent and five per cent respectively.

The allotment has been made as per a recent decision taken by the state cabinet for the benefit of the Goud, SC and ST communities.

