Hyderabad, Mar 12 (PTI) Two auto-rickshaws and a hotel were allegedly set on fire at a village in Bhainsa of Nirmal district on Friday, police said.

With the help of CCTV footage and eye witnesses, police identified five people allegedly involved in the crime and registered a case against them. One of them has been arrested and efforts were on to nab the others, a police release said.

Meanwhile, an attempt to trigger fire was stopped by police and a man has been arrested in this regard.

Police are making efforts to ensure that there is no breach of peace and tranquility in the town, the release added.

Bhainsa town in Nirmal district had witnessed communal violence on March 7 night. Police had imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC in the town in the wake of the clash.

