Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 16 (ANI): Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allowing Maharashtra-government owned Haffkine Institute to manufacture Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, on the basis of transfer of technology.

The Maharashtra government made the announcement regarding the approval through their official Twitter handle.

"The Dept of Science and Technology, Government of India, has granted approval to Haffkine Institute to produce Bharat Biotech's Covaxin vaccine on a transfer of technology basis," CMO Maharashtra tweeted.

"CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has thanked Prime Minister for approving this request," it said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had earlier requested the Centre to allow the Haffkine Institute to produce Covaxin.

Covaxin is currently being produced by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech.

With over 26.02 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses administered till 8 pm on Thursday, the cumulative doses against the coronavirus administered in the country have crossed 11.74 crores.

Maharashtra continued to report grim COVID-19 figures on Thursday with 61,695 new COVID-19 cases and 349 deaths in the last 24 hours.

As per the state health department, the total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 36,39,855, including 29,59,056 recoveries and 59,153 deaths.

There are currently 6,20,060 active cases in the states, the highest in any state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)