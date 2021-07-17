Shimla, Jul 17 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi and apprised him of the Covid management and vaccination in the state, an official spokesperson said here.

The prime minister congratulated the chief minister for successfully carrying out the vaccination drive, he added.

Thakur urged Modi to sanction bulk drug and medical devices park for the state which will not only promote industrial activities but also generate employment opportunities, the spokesman said.

The chief minister demanded funds for the construction of the proposed airport at Nagchala in Mandi district and also discussed with the PM issues regarding strengthening the road connectivity in the state, he said.

Thakur urged Modi to approve the document for financial assistance sent to the Centre under the tourism infrastructure development project, the spokesman said.

The CM also urged Modi to inaugurate 111 MW Sawara-Kuddu hydropower project and 210 MW Luhri stage-I project constructed by Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited (SJVNL) and to lay the foundation stone of 66 MW Dholasidh project, he added.

Thakur also held a discussion on strengthening information technology and connectivity in the state.

Modi assured to provide every possible assistance for the development of the state, the spokesman said.

Principal Resident Commissioner Sushil Kumar Singla and Deputy Resident Commissioner Pankaj Sharma were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, the chief minister also called on Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur. He congratulated him on his elevation as cabinet minister and said it was a matter of pride for Himachal Pradesh.

The chief minister, accompanied by state BJP president Suresh Kashyap, also discussed about strengthening sports infrastructure in the state especially construction of indoor stadiums which could help the young sportspersons of the state. He also urged to strengthen the radio network in the state, the spokesman said.

