Thane, Oct 30 (PTI) Thirteen Bangladesh nationals were arrested by Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) police for allegedly staying in the country without valid documents, an official said on Friday.

They have been held under the Passports Act and Foreigners Act, he said.

The group, including two teenagers, were staying beneath a skywalk in Naya Nagar, the official said.

