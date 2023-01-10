Thane, Jan 10 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra's Thane city on Tuesday claimed to have solved a case involving the shooting of a grocery shop owner last year with the arrest of three persons in a house-breaking case.

The trio, including a scrap dealer and an autorickshaw driver, was arrested for allegedly breaking into a house last week, Santosh A Ghatekar of the Rabodi police station told reporters.

The police had registered a case of attempt to murder in February 2022 after two men on a two-wheeler fired three bullets at a grocer in the Kolbad area, leaving him injured.

But the police had not been able to track down the attackers.

After the arrest of the three persons in the burglary case, the police recovered two firearms and as many live cartridges from them.

Ghatekar said the empty bullet shells recovered from the crime scene last year matched with the cartridges seized from the three men.

Further interrogation revealed they had shot at a grocery shop owner, identified as Chetan Thakkar, on February 5, 2022, in an attempt to rob him.

On that day, Thakkar was targeted around 9.15 pm when he was walking towards his home with Rs 2 lakh after closing his shop.

The official said the autorickshaw driver held in the burglary case had been tracking Thakkaar's movements and sharing the details with the other other two.

Further investigation was on, he said.

