Thane, Feb 15 (PTI) Five undertrials who had attacked and abused a police team while being brought back to jail after a hearing two years ago were denied bail by a Thane court, an official said on Monday.

In his order of last last month, the copy of which was made available now, Additional Session Judge Shailendra Tambe said Amjad Yusuf Pathan, Imran Immukalya Ibrahim Sayyed, Bhushan Ganpat More, Irshad Shaikh and Baban Wani did not deserve bail at this point of the trial, the official said.

The five had attacked and abused a police team which was escorting them back to jail after a court hearing on March 6, 2019.

The provocation was that the escort team had rightly refused the kin of one of the undertrials to hand over home cooked food, the official added.

