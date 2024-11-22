Thane, Nov 22 (PTI) A court in Maharashtra's Thane district sentenced two men to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for stabbing and injuring a man over a financial dispute in 2015.

Additional sessions judge Abhay N Sirsikar sentenced Maulabaksh Mehandihasan Mansuri (57) and Rajji Ahmed Nabibaksh Mansuri (47) and imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 each.

A copy of the order passed on November 14 was made available on Thursday.

Additional public prosecutor Rashmi Kshirsagar informed the court that the attack occurred on the night of March 26 2015, when the victim, Kamruddin, and his younger brother Sultan, confronted the accused in a public place in Thane's Rabodi locality.

Kamruddin sought Rs 8 lakh that his father had given to Maulabaksh for an investment with a promise of monthly interest, which was never paid, she said.

During the altercation, Maulabaksh allegedly pulled out a knife and assaulted the victim with the help of his brother-in-law. The victim sustained stab wounds to his stomach and chin.

A case was reported under sections 307 (attempted murder), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

The defence counsel urged the court to show leniency, citing that this was their first offence. However, the court deemed the gravity of their actions too severe to warrant any leniency.

