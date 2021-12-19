Man arrested with Rs 17 lakh worth of marijuana in Thane

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], December 19 (ANI): Crime branch arrested a person and recovered Rs 17 lakh worth of marijuana from his possession in Thane's Bhiwandi, informed Police officials.

Crime Branch acted on a tip-off from a source that a huge quantity of marijuana is stored in a house in Fatma Nagar area of Bhiwandi.

Also Read | Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi Condemns Sacrilege Attempt of Guru Granth Sahib at Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Police officials raided the house and arrested Hasan Raja alias Guddu and recovered 75 kg of marijuana from him on Saturday.

Court has sent him to police custody till December 22. (ANI)

Also Read | Punjab: Man Beaten to Death After Alleged Sacrilege Attempt at Amritsar's Golden Temple.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)