Thane, Dec 16 (PTI) Thane has added 119 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection tally in the Maharashtra district to 5,70,794, an official said on Thursday.

These new cases were reported on Wednesday, he said.

One more person also succumbed to the viral infection, which raised the death toll in the district to 11,596, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.03 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,38,863, while the death toll has reached 3,304, another official said.

