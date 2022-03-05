Thane, Mar 5 (PTI) With the addition of 29 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 7,08,431, an official said on Saturday.
These new cases were reported on Friday , he said.
The COVID-19 death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,877 as no fresh fatality was reported. The mortality rate is 1.67 per cent, he added.
In neighboring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,63,412 while the total death toll is 3,392, a local official said.
