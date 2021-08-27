Thane, Aug 27 (PTI) With the addition of 253 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 5,50,351, an official said on Friday.

Also Read | JioPhone Next Pre-Bookings Expected To Begin Next Week: Report.

These cases were reported on Thursday, he said.

Also Read | Bishop Jacob Mar Barnabas Dies During COVID-19 Treatment in Gurgaon.

As the virus claimed the lives of six persons during the day, the death toll in the district rose to 11,270.

Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 2.04 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the infection count has gone up to 1,34,375, while the death toll is 3,287, another official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)