Thane, Feb 26 (PTI) With the addition of 734 coronavirus cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 2,63,014, an official said on Friday.

These new cases were reported on Thursday, he said.

As the virus claimed the life of five persons, the death toll in the district rose to 6,256.

The COVID-19 mortality rate of the district now stood at 2.38 per cent, he added.

So far, 2,51,455 patients have recuperated from the infection, which took the recovery rate to 95.61 per cent.

There are 5,303 active cases in the district at present, the official said.

In neighboring Palghar district, the coronavirus case count has gone up to 45,838, while the death toll has reached 1,204, another official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)