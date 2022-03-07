Thane, Mar 7 (PTI) Thane has added 23 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 7,08,479, an official said on Monday.

These new cases were reported on Sunday, he said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 11,877, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 1.67 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,63,423, while the death toll stands at 3,392, another official said.

