Thane, Oct 11 (PTI) Maharashtra's Thane district has reported 44 new COVID-19 cases, taking its infection count to 7,45,501, a health official said on Tuesday.

With the addition of the latest cases on Monday, there are currently 356 active COVID-19 cases in Thane, which comes under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, he said.

The death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,962, he said, adding that the recovery count has reached 7,33,900.

