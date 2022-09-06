Thane, Sep 6 (PTI) As many as 119 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its infection tally to 7,42, 920, a health official said on Tuesday.

With the addition of the latest cases on Monday, the district currently has 1,861 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

One death was also reported on Monday, which raised Thane's COVID-19 fatality toll to 11,947, he said.

The recovery count has reached 7,29,655, he added.

