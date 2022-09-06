Lakhimpur Kheri, Sep 6: BJP MLA Arvind Giri passed away due to heart attack here on Tuesday morning.

He was going to Lucknow in his car when he suffered a cardiac arrest in the vehicle and by the time he was taken to a hospital, he had died.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over his death.

Giri was a five-term MLA from Gola Gokrannath Assembly seat.

