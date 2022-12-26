Thane, Dec 26 (PTI) Maharashtra's Thane district has reported two new COVID-19 cases, raising its infection count to 7,47,393, a health official said on Monday.

The latest cases were recorded on Sunday, he said.

There are currently eight active COVID-19 cases in Thane, which is part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the official said.

The death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,967 and the recovery count stood at 7,36,179, he added.

