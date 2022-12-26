Balrampur, Dec 26: Nearly 90 sheep and eight vultures were killed on Sunday after being hit by two trains in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur district.

The incident took place in the Pachperwa police station area, near the Saryu bridge. Bihar Winter: Schools in Patna To Remain Closed From December 26 to 31 Amid Cold Wave Conditions.

According to reports, the cattle were attacked by dogs and ran towards the railway track where they were hit by the train. COVID-19 Scare: After Agra, Unnao Youth Tests Positive for Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh.

A few hours later, vultures gathered over the cattle carcass when they, too, were hit by another train.

