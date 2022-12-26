Navi Mumbai, December 26: A tragic accident took the lives of a mother-son duo in Khalapur on Friday evening after they were hit by chunks of flying boulders being blasted by a Central Railway contractor. The duo fell off the two-wheeler. The woman died on the spot after being hit on the head, while her son died in hospital later. Eight other bikers were also injured in the mishap. Maharashtra Shocker: Woman Dies After Overdose of Abortion Pills in Aurangabad, Husband Arrested.

According to the report published by the Times of India, the deceased were identified as Devaka Badekar (65) and her son, Sachin (35), residents of Karjat. The duo was returning after a visit to her daughter. The bits of rocks flew out 200 meters from the blast site and caused a mishap. The railway contractor, identified as Rohit Lad, is absconding. Following the incident, several locals blocked the road for nearly two hours and torched a dumper deployed for rock blasting. The protesters demanded action against the absconding contractor. Mumbai Shocker: Man Arrested for Having Unnatural Sex With Transgender, Attacking Victim’s Friend With Sharp Weapon in Govandi.

Reportedly, the work is going on between Panvel and Karjat, and the blasting was done for the doubling of tracks. However, locals said that they urged that the blasts shall be halted but that did not happen. The contractor has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Meanwhile, two persons were detained and work was stopped.

