Thane, Jan 3 (PTI) Two new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its infection tally to 7,47,400, a health official said on Tuesday.

With the addition of the latest numbers on Monday, there are currently nine active COVID-19 cases in the district, which comes under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, he said.

No fatality was reported on Monday and the death toll remained unchanged at 11,969. The recovery count stood at 7,36,190, he added.

