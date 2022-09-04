Thane, Sep 4 (PTI) As many as 224 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its tally of infections to 7,42,573, a health official said on Sunday.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Woman Pimp Caught Supplying Call Girls to Madhepura Cop.

With the addition of the latest cases on Saturday, the district currently has 1,992 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

Also Read | UP Shocker: Woman Given Triple Talaq Because of Obesity in Meerut, Husband Booked.

The death toll in Thane remained unchanged at 11,946, while the recovery count has reached 7,29,161, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)