Thane, Jul 6 (PTI) As many as 348 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its infection count to 7,30,069, a health official said on Wednesday.

These new cases were reported on Tuesday, he said, adding that the district currently has 3,982 active COVID-19 cases.

There was no report of any fresh fatality and the death toll stood at 11,909. The COVID-19 recovery count in Thane has reached 7,13,829, the official said.

