Thane, Nov 1 (PTI) As many as 43 new COVID-19 cases have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking the tally of infections to 7,46,733, a health official said on Tuesday.

With the addition of the latest cases on Monday, the district currently has 300 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

The death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,965, he said, adding that the recovery count has reached 7,35,174.

