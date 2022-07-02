Thane, Jul 2 (PTI) Thane district in Maharashtra has reported 546 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its infection tally to 7,28,511, a health official said on Saturday.

Also Read | Delhi: Nearly 700 kg of Plastic Items Seized in National Capital To Curb Single-Use Plastic.

With the addition of these cases on Friday, there are now 5,110 active cases in the district, he said.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Unable to Bear Grief of 18-Month-Old Daughter’s Death, Couple Commits Suicide in Sangli.

As one patient died due to the infection during the day, the fatality count reached 11,907, while the number of recovered patients has gone up to 7,10,948, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)