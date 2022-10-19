Thane, Oct 19 (PTI) Maharashtra's Thane district has reported 61 new COVID-19 cases, raising its infection count to 7,46,059, a health official said on Wednesday.

With the addition of the latest numbers on Tuesday, there are currently 525 active COVID-19 cases in Thane, which is part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, he said.

No fatality was reported on Tuesday and the death toll stood at 11,962.

The count of recoveries has reached 7,34,279, the official added.

