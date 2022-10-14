Thane, Oct 14 (PTI) Thane district of Maharashtra has reported 83 new coronavirus positive cases, which pushed its overall infection tally to 7,45,711, a health official said on Friday.

These cases were recorded on Thursday, and there are 408 active cases in the district now.

The death toll remained unchanged at 11,962 as nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, the official said, adding that the recovery count has reached 7,34,026.

