Thane, Apr 5 (PTI) Two bothers and one more person were arrested for vehicle thefts and motorcycles worth over Rs 10 lakh were seized from them, Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar police said on Monday.

The arrests of Yogesh Mangela and brothers Sachin and Kalpak Vaity were made by Crime Branch unit I stationed in Kashimira, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ramchandra Deshmukh told PTI.

He said 25 vehicles were seized from them and the cumulative worth was over Rs 10 lakh.

