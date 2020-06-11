Thane, Jun 11 (PTI) The tally of coronavirus patients in Thane district of Maharashtra crossed the 13,000-mark after 774 people tested positive for the infection on Thursday, officials said.

With the virus claiming 35 more lives, the death toll in the district has gone up to 468, they said.

On Thursday, maximum number of positive cases were reported in Navi Mumbai at 195, followed by Thane at 170, Mira Bhayandar township at 145 and Kalyan at 85, the district administration said in a statement.

Ambernath Municipal Council in the district reported 82 positive cases and also nine deaths on Thursday.

Ambernath Municipal Council's CEO, Shridhar Patankar, said that the rise in cases was amongthe family members who were high-risk contacts of the positivepatients.

Of the district's death toll of 35 on Thursday Ambernath recorded maximum nine fatalities, followed by eight in Thane, seven in Mira Bhayandar, six in Navi Mumbai and five in Kalyan Dombivli.

Neighbouring Palghar district has so far reported 1,585 COVID-19 cases and 52 deaths, the district administration said.

