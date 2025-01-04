New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Bharatiya Janata Party's Delhi assembly polls candidate expressed gratitude today for being chosen as the person to contest the Rajouri Garden constituency.

"I am thankful to our leadership PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and National President JP Nadda for showing faith in me," he told ANI.

Earlier, BJP released their first list of candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls. Both the Congress and AAP have released their full list of candidates, however the Election Commission is yet to announce the dates for the polls.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa will be in a triangular contest against Aaam Aadmi Party's Dhanwati Chandela and Congress' Dharampal Chandela.

Sirsa exuded confidence in the people of Delhi wanting change and to 'free themselves from Arvind Kejriwal' and instead adopt the 'double engine government.'

"One thing is sure people want change and they want to free themselves from Arvind Kejriwal, AAP has destroyed Delhi, they have destroyed it so much that there is dirty water, closed off sewage, dirty Yamuna's water that one cannot bathe there, there is bad air, broken roads, piles of garbage, and corruption of all kinds," Sirsa said.

"When Kejriwal took office in 2013, one could sell a plot in Delhi and buy three plots in Gurugram, but now Gurugram is so developed and Delhi is so behind that one cannot even buy one plot in Gurugram after selling one in Delhi. I asked a woman here, will they vote for BJP? They said that they just want to get rid of Kejriwal, everyone is sick, there is dirty water, lungs are becoming worse...now people want to support BJP and Modi," Sirsa added.

Earlier, Parvesh Verma, who is going to face off against Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi assembly constituency, accused the AAP national convenor of neglecting development in the New Delhi assembly constituency and not providing houses to people, claiming to have only "cheated" the people of Delhi after taking their votes.

Speaking to ANI, Verma exuded confidence that he will defeat Kejriwal and claimed that AAP Chief will run away from the New Delhi seat after that.

"The people of Delhi are going to write history in the elections. When our BJP government is formed, the flow of development will start in Delhi, there will be no politics of allegations and counter-allegations, there will be only development... I thought a lot of work would be done in the New Delhi assembly constituency but not a single work was done. Doing all the work is my priority," he said.

After winning historic 67 out of 70 seats in 2015 assembly elections, AAP again won 62 seats in 2020 polls under Kejriwal's leadership. While BJP took its tally from three to 8 seats, Congress failed to open its account for the second straight time. (ANI)

