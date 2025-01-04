Mumbai, January 4: The Maharashtra government is set to tighten its Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana by scrutinizing the list of beneficiaries to ensure that only eligible women receive the monthly cash benefits. Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare announced on Thursday that a review process will be initiated soon to weed out ineligible recipients.

Launched in June 2024, the scheme aimed to support women from economically weaker families with a monthly financial aid of INR 1,500, increasing to INR 2,100 if the Mahayuti government retained power. With over 2.47 crore women beneficiaries so far, the program has already cost the state exchequer INR 46,000 crore in five months. However, allegations that well-off women also made it to the list have triggered this review. Ladki Bahin Yojana: ‘These’ Beneficiary Women To Receive INR 9,000 in December Installment, Check Details.

The government will now cross-check applicants’ eligibility with assistance from the income tax department. Women from families earning over INR 2.5 lakh annually, owning four-wheelers, or those whose Aadhaar card and bank account details don’t match, will be disqualified. Additionally, women who have moved out of the state after marriage will also be removed from the list. Ladki Bahin Yojana December Installment Date: When Will Woman Beneficiaries Get INR 1,500 in Maharashtra? CM Devendra Fadnavis Gives Update.

“Scrutiny is crucial to ensure that only women from economically weaker sections benefit from the scheme,” Tatkare stated. So far, each eligible woman has received INR 7,500 over five months, and the sixth instalment for December has been disbursed.

The finance department had previously flagged the scheme as a financial strain, warning of potential challenges in paying government salaries. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who assumed office after the Mahayuti’s landslide victory, had already indicated plans to review the program.

