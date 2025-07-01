Kochi, Jul 1 (PTI) In a keen tussle for top honours, Thanseer K R, who works with Abad Foods at Malipuram in Kerala, emerged as the winner of the inaugural edition of National Skill Olympiad on seafood value addition, the grand finale of which was held during the Seafood Expo Bharat 2025 in Chennai on Tuesday.

A total of four trained seafood processing professionals showed their expertise and competency in the final round of the Olympiad, a pioneering initiative of the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) which aims to give an impetus to export of seafood products and build a skilled professional pool.

In a release, the MPEDA said here that Balamurugan I (Edhayam Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd, Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu) came second while Sandya Rani Palaparthi (Coastal Cooperation Ltd, Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh) was at the third place. D Anitha (Sandhya Aqua Exports Pvt Ltd, Kakinada) grabbed the fourth spot.

The awards were announced by Hibi George Eden, MP and Authority member of MPEDA, and D V Swamy, chairman, MPEDA.

During the finals, the contestants were asked to rustle up preparations from Breaded Butterfly Shrimp, Cooked PDTO (Peeled, Deveined, Tail-On) shrimp, Breaded Squid Rings and PDTO (Peeled and deveined tail-on) skewered shrimp in a time-frame of 80 minutes.

The products were judged on the criteria of quality, hygiene, execution and presentation.

The winner of the final round was awarded Rs 1 lakh while the prize money was Rs 75,000 for second and Rs 50,000 for third place, respectively. An amount of Rs 25,000 was given as a consolation prize for the fourth position, the release said.

The winners were also given medals and certificates.

Eden appreciated the efforts of MPEDA in conducting the Olympiad and taking the initiative of seafood value addition to greater heights.

The MPEDA Chairman lauded the participants, recognising their dedication in preparing value-added seafood products and their efforts in attending the Olympiad.

The finale of the Skill Olympiad was witnessed by stakeholders, including officials from the Central and State fisheries departments, seafood exporters, foreign buyers, and other delegates of Seafood Expo Bharat 2025.

Swamy said the Olympiad is a novel initiative to boost India's seafood value addition sector and make the country a global hub for value-added seafood exports.

"MPEDA is planning to make it an annual event. There is a growing demand for seafood value-added products in the international market. Such an event will give a fillip to seafood exports from India," he added.

