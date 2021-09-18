Kochi, Sep 18 (PTI) Senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday called for a permanent president to head the party, which is 'now at an interim stage'.

Also Read | Income Tax Department Conducts Searches in Mumbai and Other Regions.

Also Read | Dog Owner Books Entire Air India Business Cabin for Pet, Both Travel in Style On Board AI-671 From Mumbai to Chennai.

He said all the Congress leaders have sought a permanent president for the party.

"We all liked the leadership of Sonia Gandhi. But we are now at an interim stage. For the last two years we haven't had a permanent president. That must be remedied. We need to instill energy in the organisational structure of the Congress party. We all have sought for a permanent president for the party," he said.

Tharoor was speaking to reporters after the inauguration of the office of Muvattupuzha legislator Mathew Kuzhalnadan here.

He said Sonia Gandhi has sought to be relieved of her duties for several years now.

"Hopefully a new leadership will emerge under Rahul Gandhi. If that is the case, it has to happen soon," the Thiruvananthapuram MP added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)