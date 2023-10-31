India News | 'The Fast And The Dead': Anuja Chauhan's Whodunnit-romance to Release Tomorrow

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Bestselling author Anuja Chauhan's new book, "The Fast And The Dead", a crackling murder mystery and a sequel to her hit crime novel, "Club You To Death", will hit the stands on Wednesday.

The book, published by HarperCollins India, is a whodunnit-romance, featuring the same protagonist cop-detective ACP Bhavani Singh amidst Bangalore's busy bazaars.

"This is my first bazaar novel -- I love the energy and the colour and the noise of a good old desi bazaar. I don't know which bit I loved writing the most -- the denizens of Habba Galli, the murder, or ACP Bhavani nosing about for clues while on his 'annual honeymoon', resplendent in floral bush shirts and Bermuda shorts," said Chauhan in a statement.

All of Habba Galli, Shivajinagar, is disturbed when eccentric Dondi Pais empties her double-barrelled shotgun to scatter a pack of noisy mongrels. But their distress turns to shock when one stray bullet leaves a jeweller dead.

"By a happy coincidence, ACP Bhavani Singh is on hand to investigate. But as corpses start piling up in the bustling bazaar, will the canny old policeman be able to prove his powerful hunch -- that these deaths are not accidents, but a sinister case of murders-most-meticulous?" read the description of the book.

According to the publishers, Chauhan is the queen of wit and entertainment in any form and genre, and the new book promises to be as "chatpata, dhamakedar and marvellously twisty" as the readers would expect.

"Like all the iconic characters across her books, ACP Bhavani Singh too has made a special place for himself in readers' hearts and minds. He is the perfect combination of the resourceful, intrepid detective from fiction and your favourite uncle at family gatherings – all kindness and understanding and teller of the best jokes, but one who never misses a trick," said Poulomi Chatterjee, publisher at HarperCollins India.

The first book, with a romance set in the pulsating heart of Lutyen's Delhi, was released in 2021. The crime novel is being adapted by Homi Adajania as “Murder Mubaarak”.

The book, prized at Rs 499, is currently available for purchase across online and offline stores.

