Bhopal, Mar 26 (PTI) Congress MP Digvijaya Singh on Saturday opposed setting up of a 'genocide museum' for which Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has promised land to 'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri, saying the communal harmony of Bhopal cannot be disturbed.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh: Man Carries Daughter's Body on Shoulders for 10 km To Reach Home in Surguja District; Probe Ordered.

Chouhan had told Agnihotri on Friday that the film shows the pain and sufferings of the displaced Kashmiri Pandit community and promised a government land for setting up a 'genocide museum' in MP.

Also Read | Bangladesh Independence Day: EAM S Jaishankar Extends Greetings to Bangladesh on Its National Day.

“I am totally against setting up a genocide museum in Bhopal. Will not let the communal harmony of Bhopal gets disturbed. I oppose it,” Singh, a Rajya Sabha MP, tweeted on Saturday morning.

Chouhan had planted saplings along with Agnihotri and a few members of the Kashmiri Pandit community who have settled down in Bhopal on Friday.

“The world came to know about the pain and sufferings of Pandit families displaced from Kashmir (through the film). Vivek Agnihotri has suggested that there should be a 'genocide museum' in Madhya Pradesh. Our government will provide land and necessary help for this,” the chief minister had said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)