Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 7 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday said that 'The Kerala Story' film is based on a true incident and it should be shown to children in our country so that they can know on what exactly is happening in a part of our country.

While addressing mediapersons, Vijayvargiya said, "I have never seen such a film in my life. I want to thank Chief Minister Shivraj Singh for making this film tax-free. This film should also be shown to our children because it is based on a true incident. They should know exactly what is happening in a part of the country".

"I believe this would be happening somewhere else too, so it is very important that the film's message should reach the children," he added.

He further refuted the claims made by Kerala Government and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor that this movie is fake.

"The leftist and Congress parties will not understand its seriousness because of the vote bank politics and they would not accept this as a truth as it will show their failure," he told reporters.

Earlier today Kailash Vijayvargiya went to watch the movie with state party workers in Indore.

In this regard, he took to Twitter and said, "Saw the film 'Kerala Story' with BJP workers and office bearers in Indore today. The movie is made on a terrorist plot. The terrorist conspiracies going on in Kerala have been revealed in this film".

Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a poll rally in Karnataka on Friday launched an attack on the Congress and accused the Opposition party of opposing "The Kerala Story" film, which he said exposed the consequences of terrorism.

"The Kerala Story' film is based on a terror conspiracy. It shows the ugly truth of terrorism and exposes the design of terrorists", the PM said adding that Congress is standing with terrorists who are trying to ban the film.

'The Kerala Story' stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani in the lead roles. The trailer of Sen's film 'The Kerala Story' came under fire as it claimed that 32,000 girls from the state went missing and later joined the terrorist group, ISIS. Faced with backlash the makers then withdrew the figure and called the movie the story of three women from Kerala, in its trailer description. (ANI)

