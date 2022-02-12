New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday took a dig at Rahul Gandhi over his 'Gujarat to West Bengal' remark, saying for the former Congress president, the North East is not part of his idea of India.

Rahul had on Thursday tweeted that there is a strength in our Union.

"There is strength in our Union. Our Union of Cultures. Our Union of Diversity. Our Union of Languages. Our Union of People. Our Union of States," Gandhi had said in his tweet on Thursday.

In the same tweet, he had further added, “From Kashmir to Kerala. From Gujarat to West Bengal. India is beautiful in all its colours. Don't insult the spirit of India."

Taking a dig at Gandhi, Rijiju, also a BJP MP from Arunachal Pradesh, took to Twitter saying for the Congress leader, "India ends at West Bengal! The North-East part of India, including my beautiful state of Arunachal Pradesh, is not part of his idea of India."

