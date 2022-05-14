New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday morning, conducted raids at four locations in Jammu and Kashmir in The Resistance Front (TRF) case-- a frontal outfit of proscribed terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba(LeT), being probed for radicalising, motivating and recruiting youth of the erstwhile state, the NIA said.

The raids were carried out at the premises and hideouts of terror sympathisers and recruiters with the help of other security forces deployed in Jammu and Kashmir.

The anti-terror agency had registered the case on 18 November 2021 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and sections 13, 17, 18, 18B, 38 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Four terrorists of TRF are wanted by the NIA in a case related to the conspiracy for radicalising, motivating and recruiting the J-K youth in order to bring violent activities into effect in the Union Territory and other parts of the country by Sajjad Gul, Salim Rehmani alias Abu Saad and Saifullah Sajid Jutt, Commanders of LeT/TRF.

On 30 December 2021, the NIA conducted searches in Srinagar and arrested one TRF operative Arsalan Feroz alias Arsalan Soub.

"In furtherance of the criminal conspiracy, they are recruiting individuals (Over Groundworkers, OGWs) to carry out reconnaissance of the pre-determined targets, co-ordinating and transporting weapons to support LeT and its frontal affiliate TRF," the NIA had said. (ANI)

