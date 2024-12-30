Hyderabad, Dec 30 (PTI) A court here on Monday reserved its order on the bail plea of top Telugu actor Allu Arjun, who is an accused in a case related to the death of a woman during a stampede at the premiere of his latest film, Pushpa-2.

The II Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge deferred his verdict to January 3, 2025, after hearing arguments from both the police, which filed a counter-petition, and the actor's counsel.

Allu Arjun, named as accused No. 11 in the case, had earlier filed a regular bail petition in the court and appeared via video conference on December 27.

The incident occurred on December 4 at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad, when a 35-year-old woman died and her 8-year-old son was injured in a stampede-like situation as fans crowded to catch a glimpse of the actor at the Pushpa-2 premiere.

Following the incident, the city police registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Chikkadpally police station, based on a complaint lodged by the deceased woman's family.

The actor was arrested on December 13 and granted interim bail by the Telangana High Court the following day for four weeks.

