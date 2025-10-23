Patna (Bihar) [India] October 23 (ANI): Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal took a sharp dig at the Mahagathbandhan, highlighting internal rifts and questioning its ability to govern effectively.

Speaking at yesterday's press conference by the Mahagathbandhan, Jaiswal claimed that the people of Bihar are closely observing the political developments and are aware of the coalition's disunity.

Also Read | Kedarnath Dham Door Closure Ceremony: Portals of Shri Kedarnath Dham Close for Winter, Baba Kedar's 'Doli' Departs for Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath (Watch Videos).

"The people of Bihar are keeping a strict watch on all the activities of political parties. There is infighting in the 'Mahalathbandhan'. No matter how much they try to explain to the public that they are united, the public has understood that the party that cannot divide seats will not be able to run the government," Jaiswal stated.

Commenting on the strained relationship between the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress, key constituents of the Mahagathbandhan, Jaiswal pointed to a recent meeting between RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi. He alleged that the interaction exposed underlying tensions between the two parties.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Result Today, October 23, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

"When Tejashwi Yadav went to Delhi to meet Rahul Gandhi and the way Rahul Gandhi behaved with him, the friendship between RJD and Congress can never happen. Congress does not want RJD to go ahead of it," Jaiswal remarked.

On Wednesday, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav announced his campaign plans for the Assembly elections. Tejashwi is expected to be announced as the CM face of the Mahagathbandhan on Thursday.

"The process of nomination filing has been completed, and now the campaigning will begin. We will start our election campaign from 24th October," Yadav told ANI.

The RJD leader pushed aside reports of a rift inthe Mahagathbandhan alliance, saying all answers would come on Thursday.

"There are no disputes. You will get all the answers tomorrow," Yadav said.

The 2025 Bihar Elections see a contest between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan.

Mahagathbandhan, led by Rashtriya Janata Dal, includes Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

The NDA comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has also staked claims on all 243 seats of the state.

The assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)