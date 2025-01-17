Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], January 17 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a roadshow in Haridwar on Friday ahead of the upcoming civic elections scheduled for January 23. He expressed confidence that the people will make BJP win in local body elections and bring in a triple-engine government.

He appealed to vote in favour of mayor candidate Kiran Jaisal and other councillor candidates of BJP.

During this, a large number of people welcomed CM Dhami with flowers and garlands at various places. People were seen welcoming CM Dhami on streets through which his convoy passed.

CM Dhami said, "Be it making PM Modi, a Prime Minister for the third consecutive time or forming a double engine government in the state, all the voters of Uttarakhand have given us their blessings. I have been to several places in the state, I have been among the people. With the kind of blessings and support that we have been receiving, there is no doubt that the people will make BJP win even in local body elections and bring in a triple-engine government."

CM Dhami said that BJP has always given priority to the development of the state.

"We complete the works we start. After the formation of BJP's triple-engine government in the municipal body area, the development of Haridwar will accelerate," he said.

He said that Congress has always tried to defame Sanatan by doing appeasement politics.

He further said, "They have to do face-saving. They know that they are losing and people are rejecting them. Be it Lok Sabha elections or Vidhan Sabha elections, people are rejecting them everywhere in the country. So, they are saying this."

He appealed to make the BJP victorious with a huge majority to speed up the development work in Haridwar.

Earlier Tehri Garhwal witnessed a high-energy public meeting addressed by CM Dhami at Ganesh Chowk, Bouradi, as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) campaign for the upcoming civic elections scheduled for January 23.

A large crowd gathered to hear Dhami advocate for BJP municipal president candidate Masta Singh Negi and other party councillor candidates. Highlighting the BJP's development agenda, Dhami assured that the party's victory would guarantee unprecedented progress in the Tehri region.

"If BJP wins, the pace of development in Tehri will triple, making it a prominent destination on the global tourism map. Adventure tourism, including water sports and the construction of a ring road, is being actively promoted to achieve this vision," Dhami said. (ANI)

