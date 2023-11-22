New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asserted that there is zero tolerance for terrorism and that the killings of innocents, especially children and women, are not acceptable.

Modi made these comments in his concluding remarks at the virtual G20 Summit in the context of the Israel-Hamas conflict and noted that he believes, after hearing the views of other leaders, that there is an agreement on several points, including this.

Listing the points on which there was agreement in the G20, Modi also said the two-state solution is necessary for permanently addressing the Israel-Palestine issue. He added that diplomacy and dialogue are the only way forward to defuse such a territorial and political crisis.

"We all condemn terrorism and violence," he said, calling for the restoration of regional peace and stability in West Asia.

In an apparent reference to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, the prime minister said human assistance should reach them quickly and safely. He welcomed the news about the release of Israeli hostages.

The G20 is ready to give all possible help, he said, expressing confidence that the global body will work unitedly with the spirit of "vasudhaiva kutumbakam" for global peace, stability and prosperity.

"It will continue to work to meet the expectations of the Global South," he said, expressing hope that the G20 will move forward on the issue of reforming multi-lateral development banks and global governance.

Transparent steps will be taken for debt restructuring, he said in his reference to the G20's likely agenda under Brazil's presidency.

