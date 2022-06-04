Kolkata, Jun 4 (PTI) West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday claimed that there was total mismanagement and complete failure by the administration at Nazrul Manch, where Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as performed to a packed auditorium here before his death.

There should have been control over the number of spectators at the venue during the programme, which was held on Tuesday this week, he said.

"My heart bleeds. There could not have been more mismanagement. There could not have been more failure for the administration. There was no risk management system. There should have been control over how many visitors were coming (to the venue). Proper action was not taken during the crisis," Dhankhar told reporters at Bagdogra airport on his way to New Delhi from Darjeeling, where he was on a short trip.

City police commissioner Vineet Goyal had said on Friday that there was no situation where attendees were short of space at Nazrul Manch on that say. He said that was not mobbed at any point of time and police arrangement was in place at the venue under an assistant commissioner of police well before the singer's arrival.

On overcrowding at the venue, he said the police have "clear video" in which people are seen to be standing comfortably and dancing.

KK died in the city on Tuesday night within an hour of his power packed performance at Nazrul Manch.

There have been allegations that the air condition had not worked properly during the programme and there were about 7000 spectators, which was almost triple of capacity of the venue.

Video grabs showed that the singer, who sang for a couple of hours at the fest of a city-based college, sweating profusely and complaining about the light arrangements there. The post mortem had, however, indicated that had died due to a cardiac arrest and suffered from “prolonged cardiac issues”.

It was also found that he had several blockages in the arteries and a major blockage in the left main coronary artery. Kolkata Police have registered a case of unnatural death over the demise of the renowned Bollywood singer and started an investigation. PTI SCH

