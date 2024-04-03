Patna (Bihar) [India], April 3 (ANI): Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding his first rally in Bihar. He questioned whether the PM would speak against nepotism in his election campaign in the state.

Yadav pointed out that the PM was supporting a dynastic candidate from his alliance, highlighting a significant difference between the PM's words and actions.

Also Read | Delhi High Court Reserves Order on Plea by Arvind Kejriwal Challenging Arrest by ED in Excise Policy Scam.

"PM Modi in his election campaigns always talks about dynastic politics. But, in his very first campaign in Bihar, he rallied for the candidate, who himself is a dynastic politician. This shows the difference between what he says and how he acts," he said.

Tejashwi Yadav, while speaking about the misuse of government agencies, alleged that when leaders join the BJP, cases against them by agencies like the ED and CBI are closed, and they are made ministers.

Also Read | INDIA Bloc Alliance of Dynastic Parties; Half Its Leaders in Jail, Half out on Bail, Says BJP Chief JP Nadda.

"It has been observed that as soon as leaders join the BJP, cases against them by agencies like the ED and CBI are closed. It's evident to everyone that cases against those who join the BJP are dismissed. Whether someone has been involved in a scam of Rs 70,000 crore or any other case, they are made ministers, and their cases are closed," he said.

While speaking about Congress leader Pappu Yadav's decision to file a nomination from Purnea, Tejashwi Yadav said, "We have our own party and our own alliance. I am going to Purnea for my own candidate, and I believe that Bima Bharti will win by a big margin.

It is worth noting that the former MP Rajesh Ranjan, alias Pappu Yadav, who merged his Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) with the Congress, is adamant about contesting the Lok Sabha elections from the Purnia constituency, the seat given to the RJD as per the agreement reached by the alliance. His stand has put pressure on the Grand Alliance in Bihar.

The Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance), the opposition coalition in Bihar, including Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, and Left parties, recently announced that the RJD, its largest constituent, will contest 26 out of the state's 40 Lok Sabha seats, including Purnia, in the upcoming elections.

Pappu Yadav has even urged RJD supremo Lalu Yadav to reconsider his decision regarding Purnia and give it to the Congress since the RJD announced that it would field former minister and Rupauli MLA Bima Bharati from the seat.

Bihar will see polling in seven phases. The first phase of polling will be held on April 19, the second phase on April 26, the third phase on May 7, the fourth phase on May 13, the fifth phase on May 20, the sixth phase on May 25, and the seventh phase on June 1.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA, which included the BJP, JDU (Janata Dal-United), and LJP (Lok Janshakti Party), won 39 out of 40 seats. In contrast, the Mahagathbandhan, led by the RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal), INC (Indian National Congress), and RLSP (Rashtriya Lok Samta Party), only managed to secure one seat.

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held in seven phases from April 19. Counting of votes on June 4. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)